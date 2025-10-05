WWE Official Ava on the success of The Smashing Machine starring The Rock: "So, so proud"

Ava felt very proud of the success of The Smashing Machine, starring her father, The Rock. The NXT general manager sent a message to her followers on social media regarding the movie about mixed martial arts legend Mark Kerr.The Smashing Machine officially hit theaters on October 3 in the United States. The Rock and co-star Emily Blunt have been doing a press tour since last month to promote the movie, which has garnered praise for both of their performances.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ava reshared Tatyanna Dumas' post about The Smashing Machine. The fourth-generation superstar encouraged her followers to watch the film. She also felt proud of his father's portrayal of Kerr in the movie.&quot;If you have a chance, please go see it. I am so, so proud,&quot; Ava tweeted.The Rock added pounds of muscle to match the physique of Mark Kerr during his fighting career. He also wore prosthetics to match the features of the UFC Hall of Famer, who was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.In regard to his recent weight loss, it's for his new role as an old mafia boss in Hawaii in a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese.The Rock suffered an injury during filming of The Smashing MachineIn an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock revealed that he suffered a concussion during filming of The Smashing Machine. It happened during a fight scene with actor Yoko Hamamura, who portrayed Kazuyuki Fujita.Director Benny Safdie wanted Hamamura to really hit The Final Boss during filming, with Rocky sharing that one of the scenes where he looked loopy was real because he was rocked and had a concussion.It was all good, and they were able to finish filming. The WWE legend is known for being an action star, but he decided to take a serious role in this film. According to Variety, The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is generating Oscar buzz and could be up for an Academy Award nomination.