  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • WWE Official Ava on the success of The Smashing Machine starring The Rock: "So, so proud"

WWE Official Ava on the success of The Smashing Machine starring The Rock: "So, so proud"

By JP David
Modified Oct 05, 2025 11:31 GMT
&quot;The Smashing Machine&quot; UK Special Screening - Arrivals - Source: Getty
"The Smashing Machine" UK Special Screening - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Ava felt very proud of the success of The Smashing Machine, starring her father, The Rock. The NXT general manager sent a message to her followers on social media regarding the movie about mixed martial arts legend Mark Kerr.

Ad

The Smashing Machine officially hit theaters on October 3 in the United States. The Rock and co-star Emily Blunt have been doing a press tour since last month to promote the movie, which has garnered praise for both of their performances.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ava reshared Tatyanna Dumas' post about The Smashing Machine. The fourth-generation superstar encouraged her followers to watch the film. She also felt proud of his father's portrayal of Kerr in the movie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If you have a chance, please go see it. I am so, so proud," Ava tweeted.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

The Rock added pounds of muscle to match the physique of Mark Kerr during his fighting career. He also wore prosthetics to match the features of the UFC Hall of Famer, who was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.

In regard to his recent weight loss, it's for his new role as an old mafia boss in Hawaii in a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt, directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese.

Ad

The Rock suffered an injury during filming of The Smashing Machine

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock revealed that he suffered a concussion during filming of The Smashing Machine. It happened during a fight scene with actor Yoko Hamamura, who portrayed Kazuyuki Fujita.

Director Benny Safdie wanted Hamamura to really hit The Final Boss during filming, with Rocky sharing that one of the scenes where he looked loopy was real because he was rocked and had a concussion.

It was all good, and they were able to finish filming. The WWE legend is known for being an action star, but he decided to take a serious role in this film. According to Variety, The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is generating Oscar buzz and could be up for an Academy Award nomination.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications