WWE official botches major spot in Fastlane title match

WWE Fastlane kicked off with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and The Judgment Day.

It was the first match of the night and saw the Tag Team Championships change hands after an explosive finish. With Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh at ringside, it appeared that it was too many cooks since Rhodes and Uso came out on top.

The result could have been very different, though, if the WWE official hadn't botched several major moments in the match.

Early on, Cody Rhodes was being talked to by the referee when Damian Priest ran across the ring and made the tag to Finn Balor, who then went for a pin. The referee never saw the tag, which means that the pin shouldn't have been counted since Balor wasn't legal.

Later in the match, Rhea Ripley hit Jey Uso in the face with the Money in the Bank briefcase after he pinned Finn Balor. The official was in a good enough position to see the spot, but there was no DQ.

Overall, if the referee did call for the disqualification, it would have allowed The Judgment Day to retain.

