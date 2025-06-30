WWE official documents travel chaos enroute to RAW

A WWE official has documented the travel chaos they faced ahead of this week's edition of RAW at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Tonight's episode of the red brand will be the first show following Night of Champions 2025.

Referee Charles Robinson got involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and CM Punk in the main event of the Saudi PLE this past Saturday night. Seth Rollins interfered in the match and was seemingly about to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Visionary called for a referee, and Robinson sprinted down the entrance ramp. However, John Cena cut him off before he could reach the ring and hit Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Ahead of tonight's RAW, Robinson detailed the travel issues he was experiencing while traveling from Saudi Arabia to Pennsylvania.

"This is fun walking around @dfwairport. Three gate changes in less than 30 minutes on @americanair. Need to walk some after the long flights from Saudi for @wwe shows," he wrote.

John Cena ultimately defeated CM Punk to retain his title at Night of Champions. Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament and will be challenging The Cenation Leader for the title at SummerSlam later this year.

Charles Robinson opens up about his future in WWE

WWE official Charles Robinson recently opened up about his future in the promotion. The veteran joined the promotion in 2001 and has been the referee for some of the company's biggest matches of all time.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter shared with Charles Robinson that he intends to keep reporting for as long as he can. Robinson responded by expressing that he has a similar attitude about being a referee and that it was the only business he wanted to be a part of.

"That's exactly my answer too," Robinson said. "As long as they'll let me do it, I'm gonna do it. It's the only business that I would wanna do." [From 05:03 – 05:11]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Robinson provided a health update yesterday following John Cena's attack at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Cena in the weeks ahead.

