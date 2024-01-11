WWE official fires shots at Adam Pearce

A WWE official recently fired shots at RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The name in question is Nick Aldis.

The SmackDown General Manager has proven to be a bold authority figure since he joined the blue brand as the GM. The 37-year-old has stepped up and managed to control the proceedings irrespective of the situations and names involved.

On the latest episode of WWE's Friday night show, Aldis penalized Roman Reigns after The Bloodline attacked AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight during their number one contender's match. He has now announced a Fatal Four-Way match for the title at Royal Rumble 2024.

Nick Aldis recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion talked about various things, including Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. During the interview, he was asked to respond to a message sent to him by Adam Pearce on social media, to which Aldis replied by taking shots at the RAW General Manager. He further stated that he could teach Adam Pearce certain things if he wanted to:

"Well, that is very kind. But I thought you said you had responses from superstars... Adam [Pearce] don't get upset. Adam doesn't have much of a sense of humor, plus he is feeling the pressure. I don't like to play the comparison game, but now look, I'm glad Adam is extending the olive branch. I'm always open for a phone call if he wants to learn a thing or two," said Nick Aldis. [From 41:48 to 42:16]

Adam Pearce apologizes to Michael Cole

During their run as the Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven often used to sit at commentary to closely analyze their future opponents. The same happened during a match between Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and the team of Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on an episode of RAW.

However, Chelsea Green and Michael Cole started taking jabs at each other, with the commentator asking Adam Pearce why he had to work with Green. In response, the RAW General Manager apologized to Cole on Twitter:

"Please bear with me as I take this opportunity to publicly and sincerely apologize to Michael Cole. The trauma you’ve suffered is undeserved and I truly hope that it heals posthaste🙏," he wrote.

