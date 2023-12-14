Adam Pearce shares important public service announcement for WWE fans

Adam Pearce tries to keep in regular contact with WWE fans as the RAW General Manager, and his latest message aims to warn the public about online scams.

Social media can be a very useful tool for pro wrestlers, but like anything else, it can also bring massive headaches. Scammers are constantly looking for ways to get over innocent people, and unfortunately, they often impersonate celebrities. This has been a significant problem in the WWE Universe.

Pearce took to X/Twitter today to issue a public service announcement for fans who are interacting with fake Adam Pearce accounts on the popular TikTok platform.

The meme-worthy clip features Pearce's face and a snippet of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" song.

"[police car light emoji] It is official! [police car light emoji] I do NOT have a TikTok profile! [warning sign emoji x 3] Don't fall for scams or cheap imitations! [pile of poo emoji x 3]," he wrote.

A quick search on TikTok brings up at least 10 scammers pretending to be the 45-year-old wrestling veteran, but at least one of the imposters was deleted while this article was written. One account has more than 1,000 followers.

Adam Pearce apologizes to longtime WWE star

While Adam Pearce is serious about stopping scammers, the RAW General Manager also frequently uses social media to further various storylines.

Monday's RAW saw Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeat Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, while Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were ringside and joined commentary. Green and Michael Cole are known to take jabs at each other, and this time, The Voice of WWE asked Pearce why he had to work with her again.

Pearce took to X this week to sincerely apologize to WWE's Vice President of Announcing.

"Please bear with me as I take this opportunity to publicly and sincerely apologize to Michael Cole. The trauma you’ve suffered is undeserved and I truly hope that it heals posthaste. [folded hands emoji]," he wrote.

Green has threatened Pearce with going to management or HR since she returned to WWE, so it will be interesting to see how far they go with the angle featuring Cole.

What do you think of Adam Pearce as an authority figure? Would you like to see Pearce return to the ring for the company? Let us know in the comments below!