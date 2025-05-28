WWE official is frustrated by Liv Morgan after she suffers a controversial loss upon her return to RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made her in-ring return after a month-long absence on the latest episode of RAW. It appears that the Judgment Day star's actions have left a female official frustrated.

Ad

Upon her return to the red brand show, The Miracle Kid caught Dominik Mysterio red-handed when he was getting his shoulder massaged by Roxanne Perez. In Morgan's absence, The Prodigy has made advances toward Dirty Dom by gifting him chicken nuggets. Before things could escalate, the former WWE Women's World Champion confronted Mysterio, telling him she would deal with him after securing a qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

Trending

Instead, Liv Morgan faced Kairi Sane in a one-on-one match, officiated by referee Jessika Carr. The Pirate Princess defeated her opponent after a distraction at the ringside caused by an argument between Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Following the match, Jessika Carr took to X (fka Twitter) to share a photo of Liv Morgan shouting at her mid-match and expressing her frustration with The Judgment Day star's shenanigans.

"😣 @YaOnlyLivvOnce," she wrote.

Ad

Check out Carr's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE star Liv Morgan could soon turn babyface

As of now, The Prodigy is giving The Miracle Kid a taste of her own medicine, mirroring how the latter stole Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024. Fans believe that Perez and Morgan could soon battle inside the squared circle.

According to WrestleVotes, during a Q&A with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Liv Morgan is expected to make a babyface turn very soon, with major plans reportedly in store for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Ad

"I think Liv's going that babyface route. It may take a while. The whole thing with Liv and Dom really took off last year at SummerSlam. So, I could see them doing a tease all the way through and then have a culmination at this year's SummerSlam, some kind of break up, or maybe they both turn, but I do think there's something going in Liv's direction towards that babyface role," he said.

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if Dominik Mysterio betrays his current on-screen girlfriend to be with Roxy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More