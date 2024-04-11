WWE official issues WrestleMania 40 statement thanking "talents" that didn't perform but contributed in a vital manner

The WWE Universe is still buzzing amid the fallout from WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, PA. Stories, news, reactions, and other scoops are coming from backstage, including an interesting statement from a longtime wrestling legend and a company official.

Michael "PS" Hayes is a wrestling legend. The leader of The Fabulous Freebirds, Hayes has worked behind-the-scenes for World Wrestling Entertainment since 1999. He is a senior producer for WWE and the Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking.

The former Dok Hendrix and Robert Rood produced both of Roman Reigns' matches at WrestleMania 40. They also produced The Bloodline's promo from the go-home RAW and the Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa main event.

Hayes took to X today to express gratitude to the fans and the superstars who performed and those who did not.

"What a WRESTLEMANIA!!! First, I thank all the Talent that performed to make it the GREATEST WRESTLEMANIA EVER!! I thank the Talent's [sic] that didn't perform but put over those Talents that did, to help their respective storylines!! Most importantly, to all of YOU!! Your the BEST!!" Michael Hayes wrote.

Hayes was also listed as the sole producer for the promo between The Rock and Cody Rhodes on the final RAW before WrestleMania Sunday. Roode joined him in producing the main event of the night, which saw Jey Uso win a Fatal Four-Way over Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Drew McIntyre to earn the first title shot from World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

Triple H gives thanks for WWE WrestleMania XL Week

WrestleMania XL Week has come and gone, and WWE is touting this as the biggest 'Mania in the company's history.

Triple H took to X and shared an infographic of stats surrounding The Grandest Stage of Them All. He also thanked everyone who helped make the week happen.

"'Biggest WrestleMania ever' was never just a tagline. Between the level of talent in the ring & behind the scenes, & the passion of the @WWEUniverse, it's no surprise #WrestleMania XL set records across the board. Thank you to everyone who made this the biggest WrestleMania EVER," Triple H wrote with the infographic below.

Triple H, CM Punk, and others made it clear at WrestleMania how we are in a new era. Stephanie McMahon made a surprise appearance to declare this the Paul Levesque era.

