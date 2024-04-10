Triple H sends out message following RAW After WrestleMania appearance

Triple H has delivered a message to the WWE Universe following his appearance on last night's edition of RAW. The King of Kings fired up the crowd before introducing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare capped off an exciting WrestleMania XL weekend by squaring off against Roman Reigns once again. He came up short at WrestleMania 39, but that was not the case this year. The RAW star put Reigns away with three Cross Rhodes in a row to finish his story and become champion. Triple H took to social media today to send a message to fans for making WrestleMania weekend a massive success.

He noted that "Biggest WrestleMania Ever" wasn't just a tagline, and the promotion set records across the board this weekend. The Chief Content Officer thanked fans for making it possible in his Instagram post below.

"Biggest WrestleMania ever" was never just a tagline. Between the level of talent in the ring and behind the scenes, and the passion of the WWE Universe, it's no surprise #WrestleMania XL set records across the board. Thank you to everyone who made this the biggest WrestleMania EVER," he wrote.

Triple H on Drew McIntyre's downfall at WWE WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre scolded Seth Rollins on the road to WrestleMania for being obsessed with The Bloodline, but in the end it was his own obsession that cost him the title.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Seth Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion during Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. However, he got distracted with CM Punk sitting on commentary and got in his face. Punk tripped him up and hit him with his cast. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking at the press conference following Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, Triple H commented on Drew McIntyre losing the title five minutes after he won it. He noted that it was ironic to see McIntyre's obsession cost him in the end.

"Drew McIntyre was obsessed with winning almost as much as he was obsessed with CM Punk. Everything that he was saying about Seth Rollins, 'You are obsessed with Cody's story and it will be your downfall,' ended up being his downfall. His obsession with CM Punk," said Triple H. [From 50:12 - 50:36]

The Cerebral Assassin has guided WWE to the company's most successful WrestleMania in history. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has in store for fans moving forward and who Cody Rhodes' first challenger will be for the title.

