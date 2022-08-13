WWE Official Jessika Carr shows off impressive body transformation 

WWE Official Jessika Carr recently shared an image on her Twitter account where she revealed quite the body transformation.

Carr has become one of the company's most popular referees recently. The first-ever full-time female referee has also become close friends with many of the company's biggest stars.

Many fans may not know that Jessika initially lost 60lb while pushing to become a professional wrestler, and it appears that she is now trying to cut more body weight in the future.

The current WWE referee recently shared an image where she showed her progress in recent weeks, and noted that cutting was just around the corner.

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess 🏻 Progress. Sitting at maintenance for a month or so then back into a little cut. Keep on working Progress. Sitting at maintenance for a month or so then back into a little cut. Keep on working 💪🏻 https://t.co/k3xvSxJiKS

Jessika Carr has refereed some of the biggest WWE matches in recent years

Jessika Carr @WWELadyRefJess I am so blown away at the opportunity that I was blessed with tonight. Thank you #CrownJewel I’ll absolutely share more of this in the days to come. I am so blown away at the opportunity that I was blessed with tonight. Thank you #CrownJewel I’ll absolutely share more of this in the days to come. https://t.co/neBXM00LaG

Carr is now a well-known entity in WWE circles alongside Aja Smith as the two women step in between some of the biggest matches in the company every week.

Although it wasn't as publicized as the women of WWE making history in Saudi Arabia, Jessika Carr also made history in her own right over the Middle East back in October.

Speaking on Table Talk, Carr said how The Rated-R Superstar was all about giving an opportunity to learn:

"Edge was all about giving me an opportunity to learn, to be in the ring with someone that has gone through all the things he has in his career. That was that first step of doing it at SummerSlam and I stepped up to the plate, obviously, of doing all the things and got a lot of kudos from that and that was amazing. The second chapter of that was Madison Square Garden, and that was very shocking because Charles was there and I don’t know whose decision that was or what the story was with that."

The 31-year-old refereed the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel last year and became the first female to officiate a match in the country.

It was later revealed that Edge had pushed for Jessika to be added to the card.

“I stepped up to the plate at Madison Square Garden and it was literally standing in Gorilla with Edge and Edge asking Vince, ‘Can we have her in Saudi Arabia’. Vince was like, ‘Yeah, I think we can make that happen’. It just paralleled after that and things had to be put in place as far as communicating with who they had to communicate with in Saudi and it has to go through extra steps and layers to make sure everyone is okay with it and the week before I started hearing, ‘You have the cage in Saudi’,” said Jessika Carr. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Carr has since made her return to The Middle East and was part of the Elimination Chamber in February this year.

