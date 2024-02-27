WWE official needs a drink after Becky Lynch gets blindsided on RAW

WWE official Adam Pearce has issued a message following an altercation between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

After winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, The Man made her way out to confront her WrestleMania 40 opponent, Rhea Ripley. However, the situation took a turn when she was unexpectedly attacked from behind by Nia Jax during the closing moments of the segment.

Jax relentlessly attacked her, delivering a massive leg drop. As she prepared to execute her finisher, the Annihilator, Adam Pearce and other WWE officials rushed to the scene to control the situation and ensure that Jax didn't inflict any more damage.

The RAW General Manager later vented his frustrations on Twitter, stating that he needed a drink after the chaotic situation involving Nia Jax and Becky Lynch.

"I need a drink," Adam Pearce wrote.

Becky Lynch returned the favor by attacking Nia Jax during the latter's match against Liv Morgan later in the night. Following this altercation, it was announced that the two long-time rivals would be facing each other in a singles match next week on WWE RAW.

