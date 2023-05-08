WWE official pays tribute to Bad Bunny following Backlash

Bad Bunny had an impressive showing last night at Backlash and a WWE official paid tribute to him after the show.

The rivalry between The Judgment Day and Bad Bunny began at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Dominik Mysterio was about to use a chain as a weapon to defeat his father, Rey Mysterio, but the popular musician hopped the barricade and ripped it away.

Damian Priest attacked the 29-year-old on the RAW after WrestleMania, and he responded by challenging The Archer of Infamy to a Street Fight. The global sensation emerged victorious in the Street Fight last night after getting some help from Carlito, Savio Vega, and the LWO after The Judgment Day tried to interfere.

WWE official Eddie Orengo took to Twitter earlier today to share a photo of himself raising Bad Bunny's hand at Backlash and noted that it was a night he will never forget.

"A night I will never ever forget. #WWEBacklash," tweeted Eddie Orengo.

WWE Superstar Big E praises Bad Bunny

Former WWE Champion Big E recently praised Bad Bunny for how much passion he has for the wrestling industry.

The New Day member hasn't appeared since he suffered a broken neck last March during a botched Suplex outside the ring by Ridge Holland. He has been rumored to be making his return soon but nothing has come to fruition yet.

During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, the 37-year-old praised the recording artist for the passion he has for the industry.

“Bad Bunny, tip of the cap to him, he’s come in, he’s worked incredibly hard, his passion for this. I saw he did an interview I think it was for Carpool Karaoke where he said the WrestleMania (37) match I think he described as the best day of his life.” Big E added, “It’s so dope and amazing to see someone like him who is a massive massive star and comes in so humbly and so energetically to do what we do.” [11:06 - 11:50]

Following the musician's impressive victory last night over Damian Priest, some fans believe that he could present a threat to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief puts the title on the line at Night of Champions on May 27th in Saudi Arabia.

Who would you like to see challenge Roman Reigns for the title at Night of Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.

