Major name reportedly set to return after 412 days at WWE Draft 2023

WWE is set to host this year's edition of the Draft on the upcoming episodes of SmackDown and RAW, with Triple H promising huge changes. A recent report has backed Hunter's words with rumors of Big E potentially making his return at the special event.

Big E has been out of action for over a year, with his last match coming in March 2022. He suffered a neck injury that night during a tag match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. While he was rumored to appear in a segment at WrestleMania 39, those plans were seemingly nixed after his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston suffered an injury.

While many initially feared that the former WWE Champion may never be able to wrestle again, this new report is bound to bring joy to fans. According to WRKD Wrestling, Big E could return to action during the upcoming draft.

Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March '22.

The Powerhouse of Positivity, along with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, was a part of the blue brand. It'll be interesting to see if Triple H and Co. decide to keep them together or draft them to different brands.

Another report from WRKD Wrestling claimed that the company is planning a feud between The New Day and Imperium upon E's return from injury. If that is the case, the babyface trio are likely to stick together.

Big E recently provided an update on his health and a possible return to WWE

Big E suffered a career-altering injury during his match on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. He later revealed that he broke his C1 and C6 vertebrae, with many doubting whether he'll ever return to action.

The former WWE Champion recently provided an update on his situation, revealing that he's feeling great. Ettore also highlighted that he'll soon be sitting down with doctors to discuss an in-ring return.

"We just did the one-year scans after WrestleMania. It was a little later because of WrestleMania. We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is, but from my perspective, I feel great. I have no functional issues, [and] no pain issues. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great. I’m really grateful for all of that. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis."

Big E has been a prominent member of the WWE roster over the last several years. His return will certainly be a huge boost for both the singles and tag divisions.

