WWE official recalls getting brutalized by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the most popular stars in WWE history. An onscreen authority figure recently recalled receiving a beatdown at the hands of the OTC.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently took to his Instagram account to post a picture featuring himself and the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The image was from moments before Reigns brutalized the 46-year-old on the January 22, 2021, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Four years ago today. Different stages and calendar pages. 🙏," he wrote.

You can check out Adam Pearce's Instagram post below:

Four years ago, Paul Heyman challenged Adam Pearce to a singles match. However, the veteran replaced himself with Roman Reigns, who destroyed the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion before Kevin Owens intervened to take out the former member of The Shield.

While Adam Pearce recently entered the squared circle alongside several officials and security personnel to stop Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax's brawl on the latest edition of the red brand, Roman Reigns has been absent since the RAW Netflix Premiere.

Paul Heyman names 31-year-old WWE Superstar as the greatest challenger that Roman Reigns has ever faced

Roman Reigns wrestled Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat on RAW's Netflix debut. After interferences from multiple stars, including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and the members of The Bloodline, the OTC pinned Sikoa to reclaim the Ula Fala.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, The Wiseman broke character to praise Solo Sikoa. The 59-year-old pointed out that the latter has come a long way to become the greatest challenger that Roman has ever faced. He also credited Triple H for his role in Sikoa's impressive growth.

"And Solo, who was a mute before WrestleMania, takes the mic in his own hands and has become the greatest challenger that Roman Reigns has ever faced, to the point where Solo comes out wearing the Ula Fala and declares himself the tribal chief, and people are angry at him because they know that he has a valid claim to being so. Who would have ever imagined that? That's all under the creative direction and the content coordination by Paul Levesque," he said. [H/T Screen Rant]

Amid Roman's absence from in-ring action, Paul Heyman showed up on the January 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to announce that the OTC will enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship.

