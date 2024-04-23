WWE official references Brock Lesnar; potential hint before the Draft

A WWE authority figure has referenced Brock Lesnar on social media. The WWE Draft will be starting this week on SmackDown in Cincinnati, Ohio.

RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis are preparing for the WWE Draft this week. Brock Lesnar is a major name on the roster who has not been seen since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The two stars shook hands in an unplanned moment before The Beast Incarnate disappeared from television. Lesnar's name was alluded to in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon.

Adam Pearce took to his Instagram today to repost an image from WWE Espanol's account in 2021. The image features Lesnar with Pearce's name mounted on the wall. You can check it out on Pearce's Instagram story by clicking here.

Trending

Pearce references Lesnar on Instagram.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Konnan on Brock Lesnar's status with WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan has commented on Brock Lesnar's situation with the company after recent reports have suggested the promotion is interested in bringing him back.

Speaking on his Keepin' it 100 show, Konnan noted that some within the company may have thought Lesnar was guilty but could have changed their minds. He added that the former champion is in the business for the money and has a unique character.

"I think that the only thing that's weird to me is that why did they take him off the page? You know the website now that they've put him back on. So, that was weird. So maybe at the beginning, they were like, 'Okay, this guy is really guilty!', then they found out maybe he wasn't as guilty as they thought and they could keep him on the page. But they did take him off, and they they put him on. We all know [Brock Lesnar] likes money; he's in this for money. He played Dana [White] against Vince [McMahon], and it has worked out for him because he's a unique character with a unique look, and he's taking advantage of it like anybody would," said Konnan. [From 01:20 - 02:00]

Brock Lesnar has had an incredible career so far in the company. It will be interesting to see if the 46-year-old gets the opportunity to return to the promotion down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback