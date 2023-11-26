WWE official sends a message ahead of Survivor Series 2023

A WWE official recently sent a message to the fans on social media heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

The name in question is RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. On the November 6 edition of the Monday Night Show, the authority figure announced WarGames out of sheer frustration.

The 45-year-old was tired of all the chaos caused by The Judgment Day and their rivals every week. So he insisted the involved parties sort out their differences in a WarGames Match.

In a highly anticipated match, The Judgment Day, teaming up with Drew McIntyre, will face the team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and returning Randy Orton.

Adam Pearce recently took to his Twitter account to share a message with the WWE Universe. The RAW General Manager reshared a Twitter update posted by the official handle of the Stamford-based company, which stressed Randy Orton's return for the WarGames Match:

"It is official," he wrote.

You can check out the Twitter post below:

Considering the superstars involved, the match is certainly going to be entertaining. On top of that, Randy Orton's return to WWE makes it all even more special. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top after the match ends.

Adam Pearce talks about the inclusion of Nick Aldis as the WWE SmackDown General Manager

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, welcomed Nick Aldis as the General Manager of SmackDown on the Season Premiere episode of the Friday Night Show. The latter has wasted no time and tried establishing his authority over the blue brand.

On WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce shared his honest opinion regarding the former IMPACT star's appointment as the GM. Pearce believes that he and Aldis would compete with each other to make their brand the best in the business. Driven with confidence, he claimed that he would win the battle of the two general managers.

"Now I'm not competing with myself anymore. I have somebody else to look at. We can play that chess game; we can see who, in fact, will make their broadcast the number-one sports entertainment broadcast on the planet. I'm betting on me, and I've got a headstart," Pearce said.

What are your thoughts on the rivalry between the two general managers? Would you like to see them square off inside the wrestling ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

