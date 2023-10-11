WWE official sends three-word message ahead of NXT

A WWE official has shared a three-word message ahead of tonight's show.

This week's episode of NXT will be going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite tonight. Dynamite is being billed as "Title Tuesday" and will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland with the promotion.

WWE has responded with a jam-packed card for tonight's show. John Cena will be at tonight's show and will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes for his match against Bron Breakker. The Bloodline's Paul Heyman will also be present tonight and in Bron Breakker's corner for the match.

Roxanne Perez is scheduled to battle Asuka tonight in a singles match. Tyler Bate will be teaming up with The Brawling Brutes to battle Gallus in a Pub Rules match. Former AEW star Cody Rhodes will also be appearing tonight to make an announcement.

WWE sent out a photo of The American Nightmare heading down a staircase with a picture of his father, Dusty Rhodes, hanging above him. The post noted that tonight would be special, and Adam Pearce reacted with his "It is official" catchphrase.

Expand Tweet

John Cena hypes tonight's edition of WWE NXT

John Cena advised fans not to miss tonight's show and claimed it would be "extra special."

Cena teamed up with LA Knight to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso this past Saturday night at WWE Fastlane. Following the premium live event, Cena advised fans to make sure they check out the show by naming some of the marquee talents that will be appearing tonight:

"Hello fans of NXT, I'm John Cena, and somewhere along my career I became the advice guy. It seems like I have advice for everybody. For Carmelo Hayes, I told him to figure out his differences in the ring, get up, get in the fight, and never give up. Paul Heyman, my advice to you, please keep singing my theme song, it seems to be the only thing you do that people actually enjoy," said Cena. [From 00:01 - 00:26]

The Cenation Leader added that fans will be sorry if they miss tonight's show.

"This is an extra special NXT. And my advice to you is, make sure you see it, because if you miss it, you'll be sorry. I will see you at NXT on Tuesday," he said. [From 00:51 - 01:05]

This week's episode of WWE NXT could bring a ton of new viewers to the brand. It will be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes' announcement will be later tonight.

Which match are you looking forward to the most tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.