WWE official shares warning ahead of upcoming draft

A WWE official has delivered a warning ahead of the upcoming draft this week. The WWE Draft will begin on this Friday's edition of SmackDown and will also take place on next Monday's episode of RAW.

Ava is The Rock's daughter and was recently a part of Joe Gacy's SCHISM faction in NXT. However, WWE legend William Regal announced that the 22-year-old would be the new GM of NXT earlier this year. RAW GM Adam Pearce took to social media today to hype the WWE Draft and noted that the lives of many Superstars are about to change.

The NXT GM took to her official X account to respond to the RAW General Manager. She reposted Pearce's message and added "& may the best GM win." You can check out Ava's response in the post below.

Bill Apter on WWE naming Ava as the NXT GM

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes the company is still trying to find a role for Ava and is seeing how she handles being the General Manager of NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast in February, Apter claimed the company was trying to do something for her but noted that she may be too young to pull off portraying an authority figure:

"Listen, they are obviously trying to find a role for her (Ava). They're trying to find the right spot for her. I don't know if she comes across with the right authority yet as she's too young for that part. I don't think her dad, The Rock, has said that, 'I'm on the board of directors, I want my daughter to have this, I don't think that's what's happening," said Apter.

Apter added that the promotion is giving Ava an opportunity as the NXT GM. He noted that there are tons of fans who are unaware that she is The Rock's daughter and wished her luck moving forward.

RAW, SmackDown, and NXT stars will be eligible in this year's draft. Only time will tell which General Manager selects the best roster and puts on the best shows moving forward.