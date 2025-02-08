  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Smackdown
  • WWE officially announces heartbreaking Sami Zayn injury;  extreme nerve damage and future is uncertain

WWE officially announces heartbreaking Sami Zayn injury;  extreme nerve damage and future is uncertain

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 08, 2025 03:00 GMT
The star is injured (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is injured (Credit: WWE.com)

Sami Zayn has suffered a serious injury after an attack by a top star. WWE has now officially confirmed the injury and revealed he has extreme nerve damage.

On WWE RAW this week, after the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens found himself in a rather odd situation as his best friend stood by and watched him get injured by Cody Rhodes the previous night. He was heartbroken by what he felt was a betrayal and attacked Sami Zayn on RAW. This left him injured and he had to be taken out by a stretcher.

Today, he talked about why he felt so betrayed by his best friend and broke down in tears.

also-read-trending Trending

Now, WWE has talked about Sami Zayn's condition. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett confirmed that Zayn was out indefinitely following the injury following the package piledriver from Owens. He said that Zayn was out with spinal compression and added that the star had suffered extreme nerve damage following the attack.

The star's future is uncertain as there's no telling when he will be able to return to the ring.

Now it remains to be seen when Zayn will return to the ring. When he does, the former Intercontinental Champion may have issues with Kevin Owens.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी