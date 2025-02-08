WWE officially announces heartbreaking Sami Zayn injury;  extreme nerve damage and future is uncertain

Sami Zayn has suffered a serious injury after an attack by a top star. WWE has now officially confirmed the injury and revealed he has extreme nerve damage.

On WWE RAW this week, after the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens found himself in a rather odd situation as his best friend stood by and watched him get injured by Cody Rhodes the previous night. He was heartbroken by what he felt was a betrayal and attacked Sami Zayn on RAW. This left him injured and he had to be taken out by a stretcher.

Today, he talked about why he felt so betrayed by his best friend and broke down in tears.

Trending

Now, WWE has talked about Sami Zayn's condition. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett confirmed that Zayn was out indefinitely following the injury following the package piledriver from Owens. He said that Zayn was out with spinal compression and added that the star had suffered extreme nerve damage following the attack.

The star's future is uncertain as there's no telling when he will be able to return to the ring.

Expand Tweet

Now it remains to be seen when Zayn will return to the ring. When he does, the former Intercontinental Champion may have issues with Kevin Owens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback