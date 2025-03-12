WWE officially changes major star's name while he is out with an injury

Name changes were common in WWE under Vince McMahon's older regime. While this has not been the case under the new regime, a few stars still occasionally undergo name changes. The latest example is Bronson Reed, who is currently out with an injury.

The powerhouse returned to the global juggernaut in 2022 for a second stint. After an underwhelming year and a half, Reed hit his stride after SummerSlam 2024 when he started a feud with Seth Rollins. The powerhouse soon became a prominent part of WWE programming and was involved in the rivalry between Bloodline and the OG Bloodline.

In August 2023, Bronson Reed's name was slightly changed to "Big Bronson Reed." However, it seems like WWE is no longer going with gimmick names, as the Aussie icon's name has been changed back to just Bronson Reed on their website. This comes after Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio also had the words "Freakin" and "Dirty" removed from their names.

Latest update on WWE Superstar Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed was on the best run before an injury derailed his career. The powerhouse tried to take out Reigns with a Tsunami from the top of the cage during the WarGames match between Bloodline and OG Bloodline. However, he had a botched landing, which resulted in a broken ankle and foot.

Reed went under the knife in December 2024. While the timeline for his return is still unknown, the Australian star was spotted yesterday in Birmingham, Alabama. As per PWInisder, the 36-year-old could have been in the town to get his latest prognosis.

Reed was involved in the Bloodline Civil War before getting sidelined. He also had notable feuds with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman before that and even managed to pick up a win against The Visionary. He looked set for a bigger push in 2025, but an injury put a hamper on that. The powerhouse is bound to be eager to return and prove himself again.

