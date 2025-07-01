WWE officially confirms a brand new champion

The road to Evolution 2 is officially underway. Triple H picked up right where he left off on WWE RAW after Night of Champions.

Ad

The WWE Universe witnessed the crowning of a brand new champion, and the company has now made it official.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis made their decision on the future of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh talked the two General Managers out of stripping Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of the titles. The Irishman proposed Roxanne Perez as Liv Morgan's replacement, which Pearce and Aldis agreed to, but under one condition.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Perez and Rodriguez are going to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against a team from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in a Fatal Four-Way match at Evolution 2 on July 13.

Later in the show, Balor asked all the Judgment Day members except for Liv Morgan to take a vote on whether Roxanne Perez should be a part of the group moving forward.

Every member was on board with the idea, with Dominik and Raquel showing a little hesitation before finally jumping on the bandwagon.

Ad

After the show, WWE officially acknowledged Roxanne Perez as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions by listing her along with Raquel Rodriguez on their website.

You can check out the screengrab below:

Expand Tweet

Will The Prodigy be able to hold up her end of the bargain while Liv is out? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action