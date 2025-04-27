WWE officially confirms former AEW champion has joined the company

The SmackDown after WrestleMania 41 was full of surprises. Chief among them was the highly anticipated WWE arrival of former AEW champion Aleister Black.
After his return last night, WWE has confirmed his status with the promotion. Black interrupted The Miz's rant on the blue brand and nailed him with a Black Mass to shut him down. The two will face each other for the first time in singles competition on SmackDown next week.
The abovementioned bout will mark Aleister Black's first match after nearly a five-year absence from the Triple H-led company. Earlier today, WWE officially welcomed the former AEW World Trios Champion to the company by moving him to the SmackDown roster page.
Check out a screengrab of the SmackDown roster's newest addition below.
Aleister Black joined his wife, Zelina Vega, who had an unforgettable night on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. The former Queen of the Ring dethroned Chelsea Green to become the new Women's United States Champion. This abruptly ended the Canadian wrestler's reign at 132 days.
After the show, Vega and Black shared a heartwarming moment backstage to celebrate her title win. Now that they are working under the same umbrella once again, it will be interesting to see if fans will see the power couple perform together on television.