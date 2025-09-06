  • home icon
  WWE officially confirms major 10-year-old championship match is back, but Brock Lesnar ruins it

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 06, 2025 01:32 GMT
The star sent a message (Credit: WWE on X)

WWE has officially confirmed on SmackDown that a major 10-year-old championship match type is back again. Unfortunately for everyone, Brock Lesnar has already ruined it.

Sami Zayn brought back a huge tradition tonight, after more than 10 years. More than a decade ago, after the night of WrestleMania 31, following his win of the United States Championship, John Cena decided to start the US Open Challenge. It was the chance to show everyone what he could do, while also putting over younger talent, which led to some of the best WWE matches of all time against the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Now, Zayn, in the ultimate show of respect, after recently winning the US Title, is bringing back the match type as well. He is ready to put the championship on the line again without knowing who he will be facing. This will lead to multiple such matches until he finally loses the title. It remains to be seen who his opponent will be after John Cena.

Unfortunately for Cena, his match was ruined by Brock Lesnar. The very first US Open Challenge by Sami Zayn against John Cena was interrupted by Lesnar as the star returned after weeks, and decided to take everyone apart. He threw the referee out, hit Zayn with the F5, and then hit Cena with multiple F5s as well.

This ended the match as it saw the destruction of both stars, leaving them unable to continue.

Sami Zayn will be sure to have his share of challengers for the WWE US Title, even after the Brock Lesnar disaster

While the first US Open Challenge under Zayn did not go too well, thanks to Brock Lesnar, the star is unlikely to be interrupted by the Beast again.

Lesnar was after Cena and sent him a message, so now Zayn should be free to defend his title.

It seemed that Carmelo Hayes was interested in a match already, but was stopped by the Miz, who turned it into a tag team title match instead.

Edited by Angana Roy
