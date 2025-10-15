WWE officially confirms the name for Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's tag team

The alliance between former Women's World Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY is turning out to be one of the most popular ones on Monday Night RAW. WWE recently confirmed the duo's name on social media.The Eradicator and The Genius of the Sky joined forces to take on The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Crown Jewel. They put forth an impressive performance and secured the win over the former Women's Tag Team Champions. Ripley followed it up with a win over Kairi Sane on the RAW after the premium live event.WWE recently posted a video of IYO SKY cheering for Rhea Ripley during the latter's match against Kairi Sane. The caption referred to the duo as &quot;RHIYO,&quot; which is a combination of their names and something that wrestling fans have been using for their tag team. The former member of The Judgment Day also had Rhiyo written on her face for their match at Crown Jewel.&quot;Name a better friendship than RHIYO… we’ll wait. 🥰,&quot; read the caption to the video shared by WWE.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIYO SKY opened up about her dynamic with Rhea RipleyIYO SKY spoke about Rhea Ripley during her recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.The former Damage CTRL member pointed out that she and Mami were completely different from each other. The Japanese star noted that she was not as cool as Ripley. However, SKY opined that the stark contrast in their in-ring style was the reason behind their great in-ring chemistry.&quot;I think we are totally different person. I think ‘cause she's tall, she's muscle, and she's so cool. I'm not cool as Rhea Ripley. Yeah, she's super cool. Even when I just having casual conversation to look at her, she's so cool. Like, ‘Oh my God.’ Sometimes, I feel like a fan. […] She’s so nice and muscle. I'm running fast. I'm so small, but I can flip and she's not so flipping person like so much opposite. That's why I think we are making great chemistry,&quot; she said.Jaime 🪽🎃 @IyosEraLINKIYO SKY says her match against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 41 is her favorite match that she wrestled -on Insight with Chris Van VlietThe rivalry between the duo of Ripley &amp; SKY and The Kabuki Warriors is far from over. However, it remains to be seen for how long the two will continue to be a tag team.