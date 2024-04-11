WWE officially confirms star has suffered serious injury

A WWE Superstar has suffered a serious injury, and it's been confirmed by the company heading out of WrestleMania week.

WWE has gone through a tightly packed week with WrestleMania, RAW, SmackDown, NXT Stand and Deliver, and all the other shows around it taking place over very few days. Such schedules can often cost stars something and it appears that one star has been left with injuries. Josh Briggs hurt himself during an event this past weekend.

WWE's Vic Joseph officially announced during NXT that Briggs had suffered two cracked ribs during his match at Stand and Deliver and would be out of action.

At the NXT Stand and Deliver event, Briggs competed against Oba Femi and Dijak for the NXT North American title. Femi continued his dominant run at the event, as he defeated both other stars and retained his title. It was a hard-hitting match, with all three stars taking a lot of punishment.

Unfortunately for Briggs, he came out with the worst consequences from the match. At this time, there's no further update as to how long the star will be away. Joseph said that WWE would be providing further updates as to Briggs' health in the coming weeks.

Josh Briggs is not the only WWE star to need time away after WrestleMania weekend

While Briggs is expected to rest until his ribs heal up, another star is also going on hiatus. Seth Rollins had two extremely hard-hitting matches at WrestleMania. On Night One, he teamed with Cody Rhodes and faced The Rock and Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he lost and was left hurt.

He lost again on Night Two, with Drew McIntyre taking the World Heavyweight Championship from him. Then, in the main event, he became a shield for Cody Rhodes and took a vicious chair shot from Roman Reigns.

It's now been reported by the Wrestling Observer that he's going on hiatus. He will likely be back after four weeks as it appears that he's dealing with quite a few injuries and needs time for his health to improve.

