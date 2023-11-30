WWE officially congratulates Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera

WWE officially congratulated Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, following the birth of their baby girl.

Bliss was last seen inside the ring against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, where the former failed to capture the title. Since then, Little Miss Bliss hasn't competed in the ring, as she revealed in May that she was expecting her first baby, which was due in December of this year.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera recently revealed that they have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Many of her co-workers have already congratulated Bliss and her husband on social media.

However, the Stamford-based promotion has now officially congratulated them as well via their Instagram stories.

You can check out a screenshot of World Wrestling Entertainment's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of the Stamford-based promotion's Instagram story.

Alexa Bliss talked about the secret behind a long WWE career

During a recent interview with The Messenger, Bliss said that being away from the action for some time and reinventing a character are the keys to a long career in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going," said Alexa.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Bliss once again inside the Stamford-based promotion's ring. It remains to be seen when she will return to action.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera on the birth of their baby girl.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes