WWE officially gives a new name to Bron Breakker during RAW

Bron Breakker has been on a hot streak ever since he sided with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41. Amid this, the promotion has given him a new nickname, Monday Night Bron, which closely resembles The Visionary's nickname, Monday Night Rollins.

Although it's only been a few months since Breakker was paired with Rollins, Heyman, and eventually Bronson Reed, WWE is already hinting at subtle discord within the group. It was teased on this week's RAW, especially when the former Intercontinental Champion took the mic from The Wiseman while he was handing it to Seth Rollins. While Breakker began to cut a promo, Heyman and Rollins looked puzzled over his actions.

The Stamford-based promotion posted a clip of the moment on their Instagram account, where they referred to Bron Breakker as "Monday Night Bron."

Check it out below:

"Welcome to Monday Night BRON??? 🤨 #WWERaw," the caption read.

Based on how things are unfolding, it's safe to say WWE is setting up the betrayal of Seth Rollins at the hands of Bron Breakker. Also, this wasn't the only segment he was involved in on RAW, as he even competed later. The 27-year-old star faced a familiar foe in the form of Sami Zayn and emerged victorious.

