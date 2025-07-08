  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • [WATCH] Bron Breakker stuns Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman after jaw-dropping moment on WWE RAW

[WATCH] Bron Breakker stuns Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman after jaw-dropping moment on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 08, 2025 00:51 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker on RAW. (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Bron Breakker stunned Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW during a big moment in the opening segment on July 7. The reactions on the faces of both men, especially Heyman, told the whole story.

Ad

The point of Bron Breakker's promo on RAW was basically to say that he wanted to eradicate Sami Zayn from WWE before their match on RAW. However, the way he started it confused everyone, especially Paul Heyman.

As Paul Heyman was about to hand the mic to Seth Rollins at the start of the Monday Night Show, Bron Breakker suddenly snatched it away.

You can watch the full video below:

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It's not very often that we hear Breakker on the mic, but when we do, it’s impactful. That's exactly what Breakker intended to convey as he vowed to end Sami Zayn for good. However, Karrion Kross did a good job of that before his match.

Even "Big" Bronson Reed got his word in before Seth Rollins, sending a message to his opponent for the night, Jey Uso.

In the end, Seth Rollins would get very little to say, but it didn't matter much because all that needed to be said was already said.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications