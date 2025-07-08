[WATCH] Bron Breakker stuns Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman after jaw-dropping moment on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker stunned Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW during a big moment in the opening segment on July 7. The reactions on the faces of both men, especially Heyman, told the whole story.

The point of Bron Breakker's promo on RAW was basically to say that he wanted to eradicate Sami Zayn from WWE before their match on RAW. However, the way he started it confused everyone, especially Paul Heyman.

As Paul Heyman was about to hand the mic to Seth Rollins at the start of the Monday Night Show, Bron Breakker suddenly snatched it away.

You can watch the full video below:

It's not very often that we hear Breakker on the mic, but when we do, it’s impactful. That's exactly what Breakker intended to convey as he vowed to end Sami Zayn for good. However, Karrion Kross did a good job of that before his match.

Even "Big" Bronson Reed got his word in before Seth Rollins, sending a message to his opponent for the night, Jey Uso.

In the end, Seth Rollins would get very little to say, but it didn't matter much because all that needed to be said was already said.

