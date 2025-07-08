Bron Breakker wants 40-year-old star to leave WWE for good ahead of major RAW match

Bron Breakker made an emphatic statement on Monday Night RAW on July 7. Not only did he create a shocking moment to kick off the show, but he also wanted to end the WWE career of a 40-year-old former Intercontinental Champion.
Tonight on RAW, Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and "Big" Bronson Reed came out to make a statement. While Rollins was about to get the mic from Heyman, Bron Breakker snatched it and decided to make his own statement.
In this promo, he targeted his opponent for the night, the 40-year-old Sami Zayn. He made his intentions clear - Breakker wants Sami Zayn out of WWE for good.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
He vowed that their match on the night would ultimately be the end of Sami Zayn, whose purpose in WWE has been to become a World Champion someday.
Bronson Reed also made a statement to "Main Event" Jey Uso ahead of their match and said that he destroyed Seth Rollins so badly last year that it developed a level of respect between them.
As for The Visionary himself, there wasn't too much that was left to say, so he had a brief line and a mic drop moment.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!