WWE officially makes a massive announcement regarding Survivor Series WarGames amid Becky Lynch's rumored return

WWE officially announced a massive segment for this week's episode of SmackDown amid rumors suggesting that Becky Lynch will soon return to television.

With Survivor Series WarGames right around the corner, Bianca Belair is set to announce the final member of her team. The RAW Women's Champion has already recruited Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim, who recently returned to WWE.

The babyfaces will face the team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames Match.

WWE has announced a segment for this Friday's SmackDown in which Bianca Belair will at last reveal the fifth and final member of her team for WarGames.

Check out WWE's official tweet:

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Lynch is scheduled to appear at Survivor Series this Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. The Man has been out of action since her match with Belair at SummerSlam 2022.

After failing to capture the RAW Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Lynch turned babyface before being confronted by the debuting Damage CTRL.

Drew McIntyre recently claimed that he would be open to receiving help from Becky Lynch in WWE

Becky Lynch has shared the ring with some of the very best superstars in WWE. Given the amount of experience she has under her belt, it is no surprise that Drew McIntyre has admitted that he would be open to the idea of taking The Man's help.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in a recent exclusive interview, McIntyre claimed that he would like to have Lynch by his side in his feud with Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. McIntyre said:

"My wife's got a mean right hook! In WWE, Becky's got the Celtic roots, so maybe some kind of Celtic connection so we can rid WWE of that Scarlett witch. Witch with a W, not a B. Witch!"

Becky Lynch has previously been involved in Mixed Tag Team Matches while teaming up with Seth Rollins, as the couple feuded with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans a few years ago.

Would you like to see Big Time Becks return to team up with Bianca Belair and co.? Sound off in the comment section below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes