WWE officially removes Bobby Lashley from MSG advertising, announces new card for show

Bobby Lashley's legitimate shoulder injury has caused a ripple effect in WWE's creative plans, as the company has had to readjust its steam towards WrestleMania.

One of the many stops on the Road to WrestleMania is WWE's annual trip to Madison Square Garden. The historic venue, which has seen its fair share of star-studded cards, will now have a brand new look following the Almighty's injury.

According to the latest advertisements for the MSG event, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar no longer has a selected opponent for the event, as Bobby Lashley has been officially removed from the lineup.

Additionally, Universal Champion Roman Reigns' title match also changed, as the Tribal Chief is no longer defending his belt against Seth Rollins.

The new advertisement now reads:

"The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship! Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship! Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!...RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match -- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley...Tag Team Match -- 2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville...Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match -- The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Uso...Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including: Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, RK-Bro, Sasha Banks, And Many More!" - WWE (h/t PWInsider)

How long will WWE star Bobby Lashley be out of action with the injury?

Bobby Lashley was only inside the Elimination Chamber for a short time on February 19th, when he was suddenly removed from the match after Austin Theory came crashing through his pod.

Lashley appeared to suffer an injury and was taken to the backstage area. WWE later told fans that Lashley sustained a concussion and was placed in "concussion protocol." It was later reported that Lashley suffered a shoulder injury.

The latest reports suggest that Lashley's injury was sustained weeks earlier, possibly following his match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

More so, Lashley will be meeting with Dr. James Andrew, who has handled several surgies for WWE talent. It's being said that following surgery, Lashley is looking at at least a four-month recovery timeline.

We at Sportskeeda wish The Almighty a speedy recovery and hope to see him back soon.

Edited by Angana Roy