WWE officially unveil new name for Seth Rollins' stable with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman joined forces at WrestleMania 41 and have since recruited Bron Breakker as the "muscle" for their new team. It seems they can stop recruiting for now, since Adam Pearce has recently revealed the new name for the group.

As part of his announcement post for WWE RAW tomorrow night, Pearce called the group "The Trifecta of Terror." It seems that Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman will now be working under this name on the red brand.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman have already made their intentions clear, and it's been noted that Rollins is seen as the future of WWE following his win at WrestleMania 41.

Bron Breakker has already put a target on Roman Reigns and CM Punk, and it appears as though that could be the direction heading into Backlash. Punk and Reigns are not going to be able to co-exist if WWE is looking to push them into a tag team, but it will be interesting to see how they get their revenge.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman changed the game on WWE RAW

There have been rumors that Seth Rollins could now be pushed to the same level as Roman Reigns, who was in that position in 2020. It was that year that the foundations were laid for The Bloodline, and it has allowed the story to dominate the company for the past five years.

Rollins is already one of the biggest stars in the company, and with the backing of Heyman, he would be unstoppable. Breakker has been working with the Hall of Famer backstage for several years and has already shown improvement under his leadership.

Heading into Backlash, they could recruit more members to their group, and there have already been teases that Rollins and Heyman are looking to turn this into a new Shield.

