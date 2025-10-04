WWE officially unveils new championship for John Cena ahead of Crown Jewel; added to the merch store

  • home icon
By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 04, 2025 18:28 GMT
John Cena at Wrestlepalooza (Image from WWE.com)
John Cena is set to compete in his final Crown Jewel match at WWE's upcoming premium live event. The company has introduced a new championship belt to commemorate the same.

The Cenation Leader is closing towards the end of his in-ring career. He is likely to compete in three more matches, and has just 5 appearances left on WWE TV. Cena will be in action at Crown Jewel, where he will face AJ Styles in a singles match. His next match is likely to be at Survivor Series, after which he will don his wrestling boots for the last time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ahead of John Cena's highly anticipated match against AJ Styles, WWE has introduced a championship belt, along with other merchandise for the Cenation Leader's fans, which is now available for purchase on their online shop. The title is a slight modification of his classic spinner belt, while other merchandise has famous taglines from the 17-time world champion.

Wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on John Cena's upcoming match in WWE

John Cena is set to run it back with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Australia. While the match has not had much build-up on TV programming due to the 17-time world champion's absence, it is still a highly anticipated bout as both men have excellent chemistry with each other.

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the match, noting that it will be one of the toughest matches of Cena's career. Apter also noted that he sees the 17-time world champion getting the win in his final Crown Jewel match:

"Yeah, it's gonna be a great match. Both of them are gonna be able to display their actually prowrestling stuff in the ring. Cena is gonna win this one, I believe. But it's gonna be one of his toughest matches. And AJ in losing, will not lose any credibility," Bill said.

John Cena has not been seen on WWE programming since his loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The Cenation Leader has just five appearances remaining in his farewell tour, with his next final match set to take place on December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, his opponent for the final outing to the squared circle is yet to be known.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
