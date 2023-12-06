WWE officials announce 8 new stars to debut soon

WWE has announced that eight new superstars will be making their way to television soon.

This week's episode of NXT was the final episode before Deadline this Saturday night. Wes Lee made a heartbreaking announcement that he was injured, and can not compete at the premium live event this weekend. Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio made an appearance via satellite, and announced that Dominik Mysterio will be putting the title on the line against Dragon Lee this Saturday. Rey Mysterio also added that he will be in Dragon Lee's corner for the match at NXT Deadline.

The promotion also announced that the 2023 Men's Breakout Tournament will begin on next week's edition of NXT. WWE announced eight names for the tournament, and each star will be trying to make a name for themselves.

Riley Osbourne, Tavion Heights, Keanu Carver, Dion Lennox, Luca Crusifino, Myles Born, Trey Bearhill, and Oba Femi are the superstars announced for this year's Men's Breakout Tournament. You can check out the announcement video in the post below.

Expand Tweet

The NXT Breakout Tournament gives each wrestler a chance to become a star on WWE television. Only time will tell which superstar will emerge victorious in the Men's Breakout Tournament beginning next week.

Who will you be rooting for in the tournament? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.