WWE originally had a different plan for a major John Cena match at WrestleMania

The WWE Universe has been accustomed to seeing John Cena appear at WrestleMania for years. He recently revealed the original plan for his high-profile match at WrestleMania 36.

In 2020, WWE delivered two remarkable cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36. While John Cena faced Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House bout, AJ Styles took on The Undertaker in a Boneyard match.

On INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena discussed his match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. He revealed that it was supposed to be a regular one-on-one contest, but the management decided to make it a Firefly Funhouse bout three days before the taping.

“Yeah, and then things happened. And I remember three days before we filmed the Firefly Funhouse match. It was the last TV taping where they came in, and they're like, you're gonna have a Firefly Funhouse match. And I remember there was three people in one of the conference rooms in NXT with me. I said, 'What's a Firefly Funhouse match?' They said, 'I don't know.' I said, 'Great! What can we do? And that was like, oh, man, again, control the controllable. I wish we had an audience." [H/T - INSIGHT]

Cena praised Bray Wyatt and the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

WWE reportedly has plans for John Cena at WrestleMania XL

John Cena has captured several world titles and created unforgettable moments at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year, he went one-on-one against Austin Theory for the United States Championship and lost.

The Hollywood star has been unable to secure a significant singles victory in the promotion for a while. According to Aaron Varble of SEScoops, Cena could be involved in this year's Show of Shows:

"I’ve been told that John Cena is 'trying to make it in' for WrestleMania 'to do something.'"

It will be interesting to see if the 16-time World Champion shows up in Philadelphia.

