WWE originally planned a big surprise for Eric Bischoff last year

Sean Waltman recently discussed Eric Bischoff's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame when he revealed a canceled plan from last year.

Eric Bischoff will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. Bischoff is a former WCW and WWE executive. He also had a number of memorable on-screen moments in WWE, especially his run as RAW General Manager.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman, aka X-PAC, was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio where he revealed an interesting tidbit. While speaking about Eric Bischoff's upcoming induction, Waltman revealed the original plan was to give Bischoff a surprise induction last year:

"I’m really glad they’re putting Eric in. Speaking of that, we were going to surprise him last year. He was actually going to go in with us. I’m glad they didn’t try to do that because a person should know ahead of time, not just show up and go, ‘Hey, by the way, come on up here and get your ring.'" H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Waltman was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year along with the NWO. However, with the ceremony being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame entrants will be inducted this year.

WWE legend Sean Waltman on being a member of both NWO and D-Generation X

Sean Waltman was a member of both the NWO and D-Generation X during the Monday Night Wars. During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Waltman was asked which faction he preferred. Here's what Waltman said:

"It’s a tough one. I made way more money in D-Generation X. Both were great. I had felt like I was on top of the world a little bit more in DX."

Sean Waltman had a successful run in WWE, debuting as the 1-2-3 Kid in 1993. He left WWE in 1996 for WCW, before returning as a part of DX in 1998.