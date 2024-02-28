WWE part of another legal situation after Vince McMahon allegations

WWE has become a part of another legal situation after recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

The Stamford-based promotion has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in recent months, as a lawsuit was filed against Mr. McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant. According to multiple reports, Brock Lesnar was allegedly a part of the lawsuit as well. It has already tarnished The Beast Incarnate's legacy as the Stamford-based company is trying to cut all ties with the former Universal Champion.

World Wrestling Entertainment has now become a part of another lawsuit, but this time, the Stamford-based company has filed it to protect its bidding contract for the 2023 Royal Rumble.

According to Wrestlenomics, WWE has filed a complaint against the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, to prevent the release of the Stamford-based company's agreement with San Antonio, Texas, as the contract would reveal information regarding their deal with the city for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

They also mentioned a declaration by WWE Senior Vice President of Communications Chris Legentil, in which he mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion could not make this information public as their financial information will get released to Wrestlenomics, which could impact their future bargaining power for premium live events.

"If this information was made publicly available and Brandon Thurston was permitted to publicize our financial information and negotiated terms on Wrestlenomics," Legentil's declaration states, "WWE would lose our bargaining power in negotiating all of our live events and much of the value of a bidding process for venues."

What the future has in store for the Stamford-based promotion remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar John Cena talked about recent allegations against Vince McMahon

During a recent edition of the Howard Stern Show, John Cena said that he had openly talked about his love for Vince McMahon. The 16-time World Champion did not go into details on the ongoing lawsuit but mentioned that it was super unfortunate for Mr. McMahon to be in this situation.

"I've openly said, I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, and that’s that. It's largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate, and it s**ks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, 'How can I help?'" John Cena said.

Many stars have talked about the allegations against Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. Mr. McMahon also recently resigned from his position at TKO Group Holdings and said he would fight against the lawsuit.

