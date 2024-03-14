WWE would have had to pay a "little more" to shave her head, says 33-year-old female star

A 33-year-old former WWE female star recently shared that the Stamford-based promotion would have had to pay her a "little more" if a nixed match had taken place.

The name in question is Mandy Rose, who has been a one-time former NXT Women's Champion. She was released by the company in December 2022 because she reportedly shared explicit content on her online platform, which violated World Wrestling Entertainment's policies.

At SummerSlam 2020, Rose and Sonya Deville put their careers on the line in a brutal Loser Leaves WWE match. The original plan was to have a Hair vs. Hair match between The Pride Fighter and The Golden Goddess, but it got scrapped a few days before the premium live event.

During a Q&A session for Monopoly Events, the former NXT Women's Champion spoke about the must-see former BFFs turned rivals match at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2020. Mandy Rose mentioned that if the Stamford-based promotion wanted her to shave her head, they would have had to pay her the big bucks:

"Working with Sonya was great because we were best friends and we knew each other so well. That was no bad will, we always took care of each other. We were [with] each other all the time, so we talked about wrestling. Working with her during that whole time, it was weird again, because of COVID, unfortunately. If we did do the hair vs. hair match, would have I shaved my head? It depends, they would have had to pay me to shave my head a little more," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the full video below:

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has not ruled out returning to the ring

It's been over a year since the former leader of Toxic Attraction stepped into a wrestling ring. During the same conversation, Mandy Rose revealed plans for her in-ring future.

The 33-year-old female former WWE star clearly mentioned that she has not hung up her wrestling boots and is currently enjoying her freedom. However, Rose did say that she would like to make a comeback. The Golden Goddess is waiting for the right time and place.

Fans would surely love to see Mandy make her massive return to WWE on The Road to WrestleMania 40. However, the chances of that happening are currently very slim.

