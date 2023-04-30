WWE personality believes new World Champion will be seen as “less than” Roman Reigns

Corey Graves recently stated that the new World Heavyweight Champion will be seen as "less than" Roman Reigns.

Triple H recently shocked the WWE Universe when he unveiled the new World Heavyweight Championship. He also mentioned that the new world title will give other superstars an opportunity to become World Champion. He also stated that the new World Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions.

During a recent episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves seemed excited about the prospect of having a new World Title belt. He mentioned that it will give an opportunity to both RAW and SmackDown to identify as separate brands.

“I think it’s exciting to have that championship back because it gives ‘Raw’ and ‘SmackDown’ both the opportunity to identify themselves as separate, strong, complete brands.”

Graves further stated that the new World Champion will have to defeat Reigns to be seen as someone who is at his level.

“But with the introduction or reintroduction of the World Heavyweight Championship comes an epic workload. Until somebody beats Roman Reigns, there will always be a perception that any other champion, any other superstar, is slightly less than. So the onus is on whoever becomes World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions to put in the work.” [H/T Wrestlinc Inc.]

Roman Reigns will remain on SmackDown

The WWE Draft commenced on SmackDown and as expected, Roman Reigns was the first pick along with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. This means that the trio will remain on SmackDown.

With Reigns now on SmackDown, it is confirmed that the new World Heavyweight Championship will be headed to RAW.

However, in a shocking turn of events, The Usos are yet to be drafted and it looks like they will be eligible for the draft on RAW. But, it remains to be seen if they will end up on the same brand as the Tribal Chief considering they failed to regain the Tag Team Titles on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see what fate awaits The Usos on RAW, especially after their loss despite dedicating the match to Roman Reigns.

