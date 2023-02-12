WWE personality believes Roman Reigns' recent performance should be getting an Emmy

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the division for over two years, and no superstar has come close to dethroning The Tribal Chief to become the next face of the company. Recently, Paul Heyman praised Reigns' performance over the past year and said he should be winning an Emmy for his performance.

Last year, WWE created a very unique story for The Bloodline where Sami Zayn began working his way to the top of the stable and received acknowledgment from Roman Reigns. However, the group went through a major crisis at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 that shocked the world.

The Tribal Chief character is loved and feared by many due to his viciousness inside and outside the squared circle. Speaking to Variety, Paul Heyman praised Roman Reigns and mentioned how the Undisputed WWE Universal should be getting an Emmy for his performance:

“I will honestly state that I’ll put Roman Reigns and his portrayal of The Tribal Chief up against anybody right now in how he has approached a reality-based character of the top star of the industry... And the fact that he’s not recognized by the people that are there to reward such performances with an award, to me, is disconcerting.” (H/T Vareity)

It will be interesting to see what happens next for The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline if and when they lose their gold, especially the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Paul Heyman praised Roman Reigns / Sami Zayn segment from WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Royal Rumble 2023 was a heartbreaking event for several fans around the world as The Bloodline nearly came to an end. Sami Zayn was brutally attacked by the stable as he failed to follow the orders of The Tribal Chief, choosing to hit Reigns with a chair instead.

Jey Uso walked out on The Bloodline after watching Zayn put Kevin Owens over his own family. Speaking to Variety, Paul Heyman praised the entire segment between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline and compared their work to Shakespeare:

“Look at what we did without a microphone in our hands with Sami Zayn at the end of the Royal Rumble... We did a 15-minute storyline that called back to everything we’ve done for the past year with Sami, and everything we did was basically a Shakespearean pantomime." (H/T Variety)

The story between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn is far from over, as Zayn will be facing The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Zayn will win at Elimination Chamber?

