WWE personality commits silly botch ahead of Seth Rollins' match at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE personality made a silly botch during Seth Rollins' title defense at WWE Crown Jewel.

Michael Cole is a veteran commentator in the WWE. Has been with the company for over 20 years and has played multiple roles behind the scenes as well as on screen. He has covered some of the most iconic moments in recent memory.

Tonight, WWE is hosting their annual Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia - Crown Jewel. One of the biggest matches of the night was the World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and Drew McIntyre. This is set to be The Visionary's toughest challenge yet, as The Scottish Warrior has been focused on winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ahead of this crucial bout, Seth Rollins was making his entrance. Since it was the opening match of the night, the commentary team of Wade Barrett and Michael Cole were introducing the audience to the show. While introducing the Arabic commentary team, Cole botched the words Arabic as he said "abberik". He struggled a few times before he eventually got the words right.

It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins will be able to defend his title against Drew McIntyre or if The Scottish Warrior will finally realize his dream of winning a World Championship in front of the WWE Universe.

