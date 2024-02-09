WWE personality excited to go to work after controversial ending to WrestleMania 40 event

A WWE personality is excited to go to work following the ending of tonight's WrestleMania 40 event. The name in question is Corey Graves.

Tonight, the company hosted its WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event from Las Vegas. The show featured six of WWE's biggest superstars, such as The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

The conference kicked off with Triple H, who welcomed everyone to the event. It started off slow and began to pick up as the show came to a close. The most talked about moment from the show was the final segment, which featured Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes.

When it looked like Roman Reigns and The Rock would battle at WrestleMania 40, Cody came out to mention that he was challenging Reigns at WrestleMania. Things took a turn for the worse when The American Nightmare mentioned Rock and Reigns' ancestors. This resulted in The Great One slapping Cody Rhodes, causing a brawl to break.

Following this controversial ending, WWE commentator Corey Graves took to social media to say that he is excited to go to work tomorrow.

"I’m excited to go to work tomorrow."

This conclusion to the WrestleMania kickoff press event will definitely get more fans to tune in to see what happens on the Road to WrestleMania.

