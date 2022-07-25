WWE personality hypes up Roman Reigns' return to RAW and his upcoming big match

Paul Heyman has hyped up Roman Reigns' upcoming return to RAW. The Tribal Chief will appear on the red brand this week for a huge six-man tag team match.

Reigns will be teaming up with his Bloodline stablemates, The Usos. The trio will face off against Riddle and The Street Profits in what promises to be another thrilling encounter.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Heyman shared two posts, asking the WWE Universe to acknowledge The Tribal Chief as usual. Check out The Special Counsel's posts below:

Interestingly enough, the last time Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was against Riddle on SmackDown. His win eventually led to the return of Brock Lesnar, who is now set to challenge for the world title.

Dutch Mantell recently explained why Roman Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could benefit the company

Dutch Mantell recently gave his take on Roman Reigns possibly losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the former WWE manager claimed that fans might've gotten "tired" of seeing Reigns as the world champion for so long.

He further highlighted that the WWE Universe might prefer someone else in The Head of the Table's position. Mantell said:

"I think it will, I think it'll carry more weight actually because they may present it in a different way, I think you know as good as Roman is and as hard as he has worked, I think everybody in WWE right now at this time is suffering from Roman fatigue," said Mantell. "They are tired of Roman, that is not because they dislike him, they just want somebody else."

Reigns' added another world championship to his list of accomplishments when he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. His next title defense will be against The Beast Incarnate in the main event of the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Who do you think will walk away with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on July 30? Sound off in the comments below.

