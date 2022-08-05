"#GOAT Tag Team" - WWE personality makes a bold claim regarding The Usos

WWE's Paul Heyman made a bold statement regarding The Usos in the aftermath of their win at SummerSlam.

At the recently concluded Premium Live Event, Jimmy and Jey retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a rematch against The Street Profits.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Heyman praised the two Bloodline members by labeling them as the greatest tag team champions and wrote a lot more.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's message to his Bloodline members:

Paul Heyman's message for Jimmy and Jey Uso, via his Instagram

Jimmy and Jey are the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions and a few months ago, the two added the RAW Tag Team Championships to their list of accomplishments, becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

With a win over RK-Bro, The Usos became double champions, much like their third Bloodline stablemate, Roman Reigns.

Dutch Mantell believes The Usos and Roman Reigns have held their titles for way too long

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that Roman Reigns and The Usos have held their respective championships for way too long.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell questioned why The Bloodline has been booked as champions for so long. He said:

“I think Roman’s held the belt too long,” Mantell said. “I think The Usos have held it way, way too long. I think those belts need to change hands at least twice a year. Give somebody else a chance. I don’t know, but I think we’ll see a better product overall [with Triple H in charge], I’m hoping.”

Reigns and his cousins are currently enjoying the best and most dominant runs of their respective careers at the moment.

Both Jimmy and Jey have also played a huge role in Reigns' historic reign as the Universal Champion. In the main event of SummerSlam, the two once again assisted The Tribal Chief in his Last Man Standing Match victory over Brock Lesnar.

In doing so, The Bloodline made sure that The Head of The Table still walked out as the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

