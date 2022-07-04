"His annoying meter just went from a 7 to a 75" - WWE personality reacts to Theory's Money In The Bank win

The internet has been ablaze since Theory won the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match on Saturday, with controversy surrounding the fact that he wasn't originally announced to be part of the event's titular bout.

The match was originally advertised to include Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Omos, and Madcap Moss. But at the last moment, Adam Pierce announced that the former US Champion would be added. He went on to unhook the briefcase and win the contract within it.

Amid the swirling controversy of Theory's win, WWE presenter and backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton has given her opinion on social media. Braxton, who has had many backstage encounters with Vince McMahon's on-screen protege, claimed that he would become "more annoying" now that he is Mr. Money In The Bank:

"His annoying meter just went from a 7 to a 75," tweeted Braxton.

The up-and-coming superstar had lost his United States Championship earlier in the night to Bobby Lashley, tapping out to The Hurt Lock in a clean 11-minute loss. However, he ended the night as one of WWE's biggest winners.

Is Theory the youngest Money In The Bank winner?

Theory now joins an elite list of WWE Superstars who have won Money in the Bank's titular ladder match. He was just 24 years old at the time he won the briefcase. This makes him the youngest MITB winner in the history of the concept match.

Only seven superstars had won the ladder match before the age of 30. Up until last night, fewer had cashed in before that age. The list has two additions this year.

The Women's ladder match winner Liv Morgan (who also cashed in her contract on the same night) is 28 years old. This makes her one of the youngest winners of the stipulation, but her male counterpart on the night takes the title of youngest ever. This distinction was previously held by Alexa Bliss, who was 26 at the time of her win in 2018.

Theory not only became the youngest superstar to win Money In The Bank, but also became the first to lose a title and win the briefcase on the same night after losing his US Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier on the card.

With the heelish manner in which he won the briefcase, his obnoxious personality, and on-screen preferential treatment by Vince McMahon, the 24-year-old is sure to become one of the characters with the most heel heat on the WWE roster in the coming weeks.

