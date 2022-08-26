"I'm busy that day" - WWE personality refuses to confront Bayley for her colleague 

WWE Announcer Kayla Braxton has refused to confront Bayley on behalf of her colleague, Michael Cole.

Bayley made her return to WWE TV during SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai Iyo Sky. The group is already causing problems for the RAW's women's division. The Role Model has had her verbal jabs ready since returning, but she hasn't kept the trash talk exclusively for the Red brand.

She and her new stablemates were ticketed for the front row of this week's episode of SmackDown. The group was perfectly positioned for the former women's champ to berate commentator Michael Cole. This is something that The Role Model has made a habit of on WWE TV.

The Bump host Matt Camp shared a clip of Bayley screaming at Cole on Twitter. In the caption, he offered up Kayla Braxton as Michael's savior. This prompted a response from his Bump co-host, who claimed she would be busy that day.

"Eh I think I’m busy that day," Braxton wrote.

This week's edition of The Bump featured Drew McIntyre, and even Bret Hart appeared for a short time.

Bayley interrupted a WWE Legend on Monday Night RAW

The Role Model confronted WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus along with Sky and Kai on this week's RAW.

The show, coming live from Toronto, was kicked off with a brawl between Riddle and Seth Rollins, followed by an in-ring promo from Trish Stratus. As Stratus spoke, the heel trio interrupted and began to trash talk her. This prompted RAW Women's Champ Bianca Belair, to make the save.

The odds would get even worse for Bayley and the group when Asuka and Alexa Bliss also came down to the ring. A tag team match pitting Asuka & Bliss against Sky and Kai was then made.

This is merely a taster of what's to come in the huge six-woman tag match at WWE Clash At The Castle.

What did you think of Kayla Braxton's tweet? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali