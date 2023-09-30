WWE personality says he acknowledges Roman Reigns everyday

WWE personality Marcelo Rodriguez recently sent a message to Paul Heyman ahead of the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Reigns was last seen in action on an episode of SmackDown last month when Jey Uso decided to defy The Bloodline and leave the family. The Tribal Chief has since been absent from television.

Ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown, Reigns's Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, asked a question on Twitter whether everyone had acknowledged their Tribal Chief today. WWE personality Marcelo Rodriguez replied, saying that he acknowledges Reigns every day.

"First thing in the morning, Sir! Everyday!," Rodriguez shared.

Rodriguez currently works as the commentator for WWE's Spanish versions of its shows, including RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and the Premium Live Events.

WWE Superstar LA Knight could soon be challenging Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has seen him defeat several high-caliber superstars, including the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and many more.

With almost the entire locker room being taken care of by The Tribal Chief, the Stamford-based promotion has identified Reigns' next challenger. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is setting up LA Knight for a title shot against Roman Reigns down the line.

"[LA] Knight, who is very hot right now when it comes to all facets of business and reactions, appears to be groomed for a Roman Reigns title shot in the not too distant future," Meltzer said.

Knight was seen in action during the latest episode of SmackDown. In the closing segment of the show, the Megastar made his way out to save John Cena from the attacks of The Bloodline's duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Knight is also set to partner with the 'Greatest of All Time' to take on Uso and Sikoa in a tag team match at Fastlane next week.

It would be interesting to see if Knight eventually challenges The Tribal Chief down the line.

