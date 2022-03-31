"He ended up getting mad at me" - WWE star explains why Brock Lesnar disliked his approach

Paul Heyman recently recalled how he occasionally frustrated Brock Lesnar by informing him about his plans for WWE promo segments.

Heyman initially represented Lesnar as his on-screen agent in WWE in 2002. The two men joined forces once again a decade later, with Heyman performing as The Beast Incarnate’s advocate between 2012 and 2020.

Speaking on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, the former ECW owner said Lesnar prefers his segments to be as unscripted as possible:

“Brock never wanted to know what I was going to say… ever… ever. And the few times that I had to buzz him, ‘Listen, I just want you to know what I’m saying here,’ he ended up getting mad at me because he didn’t want to know what I was saying.” Heyman continued, “He wanted all his reactions to be authentic and genuine and organic.”

One of Lesnar’s most memorable unscripted moments came in 2016 when he participated in a segment with Heath Slater on RAW.

Slater forgot his lines and decided to talk about how much his kids meant to him. Lesnar showed sympathy at first before brutally telling his co-worker, “I don’t give a s*** about your kids.”

How Roman Reigns differs to Brock Lesnar

With the exception of a brief reunion with Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman has been performing as Roman Reigns’ on-screen special counsel since August 2020.

The 56-year-old added that, contrary to Lesnar, Reigns likes to at least know the theme of his promos when they appear together on television:

“Roman likes to know the principle, the structure, the theme. As long as he knows the theme, we’re good, and very rarely does Roman ever go out to the ring and have a complete set of what he is going to say. He knows the theme, but we’re both feeding off the audience,” said Heyman.

Reigns’ Universal Championship and Lesnar’s WWE Championship will be on the line when they meet in the WrestleMania 38 main event on Sunday. Heyman is set to represent The Tribal Chief from ringside in the high-stakes match.

