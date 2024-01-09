WWE personality sends a five-word message to R-Truth after wild Judgment Day segment on RAW

A WWE personality has reacted to R-Truth's (aka Ron Killings) recent drop, which is one of the wildest video packages to date. The video, released on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, is a hilarious take on him becoming a member of Judgment Day.

The former United States Champion comically detailed joining forces with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio (referred to as Tom and Nick Mysterio).

Truth 'officially became' a member of The Judgment Day on the December 18th episode of RAW. He defeated JD McDonagh in a unique "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match, securing his spot within the heel faction.

After the 51-year-old star paid a beautiful tribute to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Women's World Champion, and the former NXT North American Champion in the vignette on Monday Night RAW, Kayla Braxton sent a five-word message to Ron Killings.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the WWE interviewer playfully commented on R-Truth's homage to the Judgment Day:

"This is my Roman Empire. @RonKillings," she wrote.

Check out Kayla Braxton's tweet below:

Rhea Ripley reacts to R-Truth's new vision of Judgment Day

The former US Champion made some hilarious claims on RAW. He said that he was witness to all of Judgment Day's biggest moments, even Ripley's Royal Rumble win! He unveiled their surprising new "motto": Live, Laugh, Love.

However, Rhea Ripley might have other plans for her edgy faction and did not agree with this happy-go-lucky turn. WWE's official X handle dropped a picture of their new look, with R-Truth alongside Priest, Balor, Ripley, "Tom, and Nick Mysterio."

Mami used a nauseated face emoji, revealing how disgusted she was with the 51-year-old star's video package on RAW.

You can check out her tweet below:

As of now, Truth is set to team up with The Miz to face Balor and Senor Money in the Bank on next week's show. Many fans believe they would witness Ron Killings and The A-Lister reunite as the Awesome Truth team.

What did you think of R-Truth's segment with Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.