"Maybe" - WWE personality teases being a secret member of Edge's faction The Judgment Day

WWE personality Kayla Braxton has teased the possibility of being a member of Edge's faction, The Judgment Day.

At the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, The Judgment Day was victorious over the trio of AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan. It was a high-paced and well-received Mixed Tag Team Match.

During the show, a fan tweeted at Braxton, questioning if she was a secret member of the faction. To which, she responded with the following:

maybe

Check out Kayla Braxton's tweet below:

In recent weeks, Edge has teased the idea of adding several WWE stars to his faction.

Taking to social media, The Rated-R Superstar has tweeted photos of Paige, Ciampa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves, and very recently posted a photo of his wife, Beth Phoenix.

Story continues below ad

The Glamazon also had an interesting response to her husband's tease. She seemingly hinted that she might join forces with him, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest at some point.

Which WWE stars could possibly join Edge's faction, The Judgment Day?

As things stand, The Judgment Day has three members including Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

The group was formed at WrestleMania 38 after The Rated-R Superstar recruited Priest. At WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley assisted her faction leader to beat AJ Styles.

With that being said, it now remains to be seen which WWE Superstar turns out to be the fourth member of The Judgment Day. One name heavily rumored to join the group is former NXT Champion Ciampa.

Story continues below ad

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter also recently gave his take on the same topic. He suggested that Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt, also known as The Fiend, could be two members of the group. Apter said:

"If he [Bray Wyatt] comes back I feel it will be WWE. Perhaps he will join Edge and his new group. He would fit that mold perfectly and maybe he should try to get Miss Bliss [Alexa Bliss] in as well. He should be The Fiend." [H/T Sportskeeda]

It remains to be seen what's next for The Judgment Day following their win at Hell in a Cell.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far