WWE planning high-stakes first-time-ever match for upcoming RAW

WWE is officially on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Rumors and speculation are running rampant on potential happenings that Triple H and the creative writing team might have in store for the superstars. A major match has been revealed for one of the red brand's stops on the way to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania Vegas will arrive in just 71 days as World Wrestling Entertainment invades Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV. Night One and Night Two will see superstars and celebrities fight to solidify their spots on The Showcase of The Immortals, but first many of them must survive more than a dozen tons of rigid steel and chain. A victory inside the Elimination Chamber structure will guarantee a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

WWE quietly revealed Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber qualifier for an upcoming RAW episode. The reveal came during This Week In WWE on Peacock, and while the date was not confirmed, it appears this first-time-ever match will be presented along with another high-stakes bout.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a Men's Elimination Chamber has been confirmed, likely for the February 17 RAW. Perez vs. Rodriguez is also expected for RAW in Charlotte, NC that night, which is one week before the red brand's go-home episode.

The Prodigy has been discussed for a main roster call-up, perhaps during the WrestleMania season. Her match with Rodriguez will be her second RAW in-ring appearance as she previously defeated Indi Hartwell on the RAW after WrestleMania XL. Roxanne and Raquel have teamed up twice but never locked up in singles action.

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 1 for the final premium live event stop on The Road to WrestleMania. Below is the updated Elimination Chamber lineup:

Women's Elimination Chamber for a WrestleMania 41 title shot: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss or Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley or Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez or Roxanne Perez vs. 1 superstar TBD

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss or Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley or Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez or Roxanne Perez vs. 1 superstar TBD Men's Elimination Chamber for a WrestleMania 41 title shot: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Logan Paul or Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins or Finn Balor vs. LA Knight or Jimmy Uso or Drew McIntyre vs. 1 superstar TBD

John Cena will enter the dreaded Elimination Chamber for the final time next month. The Cenation Leader retained the WWE Championship in 2006 in his first Chamber outing, won in 2010 to capture the title, and then again won the next year. He also suffered losses in the steel structure four times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback